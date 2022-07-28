Sam McKnight to Launch NFTs

CRYPTO COIFS: To help celebrate the reissue of his book “Hair by Sam McKnight,” the celebrity hairdresser will launch three different NFTs on Aug. 1.

The NFTs recreate images of McKnight’s model muses and longstanding collaborators Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid that appear in his book. Laura Laine, a Helsinki-based artist, drew the three artworks by hand.

The limited-edition NFTs will be launched on WEYU and Zilliqua on Aug. 1 at noon EST, at a unit price of $240. (Payment can be made with credit cards or cryptocurrency.)

Proceeds of their sale will go to Beauty Banks, a hygiene poverty charity based in the U.K.

Purchasers of the NFTs will receive McKnight’s tome, which first hit the market in 2017 to sell-out success. On offer, too, will be signed book copies, prints, gifts and event access, among other items.

McKnight’s book will be available for purchase for 80 pounds on Sammcknight.com, starting Aug. 2.

“I’m someone who looks forward. I embrace the new and find change exciting, because it provides and opportunity to learn and grow,” McKnight said in a statement. “The fashion industry is evolving fast, and I see NFTs as an exciting new stage for creators like me to showcase their work. I’m thrilled with the way that Laura has placed hair at the heart of each NFT in such a bold, creative and fun way.”

McKnight called WEYU “an ecosystem that was established for creatives, so they were an obvious choice to partner with,” he said. “They get artists’ work discovered, but they also make the somewhat confusing world of NFTs more accessible. Zilliqua is a carbon-neutral initiative, making them also the perfect partner.”

“Together with Zilliqua, we are very excited to push the boundaries of creativity, art and blockchain technology, empowering creators and storytellers like McKnight to enter the world of NFTs,” said Caroline Johnova, chief operating officer of WEYU.