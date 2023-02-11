×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri

“Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after 'Unholy' about his body image. This is my take on celebrating his natural form and the beauty of being one’s self," said the designer behind this dramatic look.

Sam Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023, in London, England, wearing a bespoke Harri look.
Sam Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London wearing a bespoke Harri look. PA Images via Getty Images

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.

The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is due to perform later, completed the look with a pair of matching black high-heel boots, one pearl earring on the right, and a metal stud on the left.

Sam Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023, in London, England, wearing a bespoke Harri look.
Sam Smith attends The Brit Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London wearing a bespoke Harri look. Samir Hussein / WireImage

For fashion insiders, it’s obvious that the look was the creation of one of the most viral designers on social media last London Fashion Week in September. Videos of models dancing and bouncing wearing Harri’s imaginative latex creations logged millions of views on Instagram and TikTok.

“Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after ‘Unholy’ about his body image. This is my take on celebrating his natural form and the beauty of being one’s self. I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in,” the designer said.

In an earlier interview with WWD, the India-born designer, who now has his studio set up in London thanks to the U.K. global talent visa scheme, said, “I would never sell those rubber trousers but yeah, people love it.”

With Smith as his latest latex fan, the designer is due to present his fall 2023 collection on Feb. 20.

