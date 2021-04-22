Coinciding with Earth Day, luggage-maker Samsonite is upping the ante on sustainability by debuting its most eco-friendly collection yet.

Dubbed “Magnum Eco,” the four-piece baggage range boasts shells crafted from recycled polypropylene developed from post-consumer yogurt cups and the lining is made of upcycled PET-derived fabric. Both are transformed into brand-new materials using the trademark Recyclex technology. Samsonite estimates that the luggage’s largest size recycles up to 483 yogurt cups and 14 plastic bottles.

“Over its 110 years of history, Samsonite’s fundamental values of respect for the people, planet and impact on the environment have remained unchanged,” said Kyle Gendreau, chief executive officer of Samsonite International. “Although the company has been focused on sustainability for years, Magnum Eco is a proof of our commitment to accelerate eco-friendly business practices on a global scale,” he added.

The collection boasts the same lightness and safety features other luggage from the brand is known for. It retails between 169 euros and 209 euros depending on the size.