Samsung Teams With Jaden Smith’s Msftsrep for Earth Day Collection

Samsung is teaming with Jaden Smith for the third installment of its eco-conscious collection.

The electronics and technology company is joining forces with Smith’s Msftsrep apparel label to create a four-piece eco-friendly accessories collection. The collection offers four styles of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch5, in addition to matching watch face designs.

The accessories take inspiration from the graphic prints featured in Msftsrep’s apparel line, such as a spiral print, rainbow gradient and snow print. In addition to the accessories being produced from eco-friendly materials, the packaging is made from recycled paper and card stock printed with vegetable ink.

Styles from the Samsung Galaxy x Msftsrep collection. Courtesy of Samsung

“I think the public shift toward sustainability is amazing because people are waking up and realizing what we actually have to do to change the world,” Smith said. “We have to change the way that we produce and the way that we consume, and everyone is waking up.”

Samsung kicked off its first sustainable accessories series in 2021 with Los Angeles-based designer Sami Miro, who created six watchbands and three watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 series. The following year, Samsung teamed with designer Sean Wotherspoon for a sustainable accessories collection that included cases for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Watch4 series.

The three sustainable collections are part of Samsung’s Galaxy for the Planet initiative, where the company is pledging to reduce its environmental footprint and increase the use of recycled materials in its mobile products by 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy x Msftsrep eco-conscious collection starts at $29.99 and will be available on Samsung’s website starting Thursday.