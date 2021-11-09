×
Samuel Ross Receives Honorary PhD from University of Westminster

The designer will be partnering with the university next year with his philanthropic initiative to support Black British and POC artists

Samuel Ross
Samuel Ross Courtesy

A-Cold-Wall’s creative director Samuel Ross on Monday was presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Arts from the University of Westminster, becoming one of the youngest people to have received this title, according to the school.

Andrew Groves, a professor at the University of Westminster, said this degree recognized Ross’ “exceptional contribution to design, the creative industries, and his outstanding support of others through his philanthropy.

“Samuel has helped redefine contemporary fashion, and through his creative multi-disciplinary approach, he has transformed other disciplines, including graphic design, industrial design, and sculpture,” he added.

Since launching A-Cold-Wall in 2015, Ross has won major recognition such as the emerging British talent for men’s wear prize at the 2018 Fashion Awards, and the Hublot Design Prize in 2019.

The designer will be partnering with the university next year with his philanthropic initiative to support Black British and POC artists. The second edition of the grant was given to 10 recipients earlier this year.

