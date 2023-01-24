San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle Partners with Chubbies on Collection

George Kittle may be consumed by football right now as his San Francisco 49ers prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in their quest to make it to this year’s Super Bowl. But that isn’t stopping the tight end from working with a new team off the field.

Kittle, who is known for his fun and charismatic personality, is partnering with Chubbies, an Austin, Texas-based men’s brand, on a series of limited-edition styles based on his family, career and personal style. The George Kittle by Chubbies Collection will feature sport shorts, graphic T-shirts, polos, swim trunks and other products in colorful prints and functional fabrics that are unique to the partnership and inspired by the athlete and his experiences. The first collection will drop this summer.

“I’ve been a fan of Chubbies since college. The ‘Mericas were the first shorts I put in rotation,” said Kittle. “Chubbies is known for their wild prints, and brings an element of fun to everything they do, which is something I try to do, too. No matter what I’m doing, I want to have a good time and share that positivity with others.”

“We’re so excited to be partnering with George. With his unique style, charismatic personality and ability to bring the fun with everything he does, he’s truly a ‘one of one.’ He’s the perfect fit for the Chubbies family,” said Rainer Castillo, cofounder and president of Chubbies.

The collection will retail for $35 to $85 in sizes from small to XXL. It will be sold on the brand’s website. The first drop will be four pieces but the collection will be expanded over the next several years.

Chubbies was founded in 2011 with casual shorts without a lot of bells and whistles. It has since expanded into swimwear, long pants, polos, hoodies, quarter-zips and other products targeted to the everyday man.