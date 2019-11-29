FUR NO MORE: Four brands have joined the fur-free movement.

Claudie Pierlot, the ready-to-wear brand owned by SMCP, has decided to stop using fur in its collections starting with its spring 2020 offering.

This information was circulated via a PETA press release stating that three of the ready-to-wear brands owned by SMCP — Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot — were effectively fur-free, information later confirmed by SMCP.

Sandro had stopped using animal fur since its fall 2018 collection for both its men’s and women’s silhouettes, while Maje is fur-free since the fall 2019 collection. SMCP confirmed that De Fursac, the men’s ready-to-wear brand that the company acquired this year, has also banned fur from its collections. Following Claudie Pierlot’s announcement, SMCP is now effectively a fur-free fashion group.

Claudie Pierlot revealed the news on Wednesday via a post on its Instagram page. “From now on, at Claudie, these families will never be separated,” wrote the brand in a caption below a picture of three raccoons huddled in a tree trunk. “Claudie Pierlot is committed to stopping the production of fur within its collections starting January 2020.”

“Consumers today do not want clothes that are the result of the suffering of animals that have been confined, beaten and violently skinned,” Mathilde Dorbessan, in charge of business relations at PETA, said in the statement. “By giving up fur, brands from the SMCP group have made the right decision for animals, the planet and consumers.”

In 2017, Gucci, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo said they were going fur-free, followed by Versace in 2018 and the Prada group in 2019.