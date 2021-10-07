×
Sandro Releases Collab With ‘Mr. Men’ and ‘Little Miss’

For the 50-year anniversary of the series, Sandro spotlights the mythical characters from the British children's series.

Sandro x Mr. Men and Little
Sandro x Mr. Men and Little Miss

The Sandro Parisian creative studio is back with an added dose of nostalgia, partnering on a capsule collection with “Mr. Men” and “Little Miss” — the British series of children’s books by English author Roger Hargreaves that began publication in 1971 — to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the famed children’s series whose characters are named after human behaviors, such as Mr. Happy and Mr. Daydream (just a tiny selection from the 90-character universe).

The recognizable characters are knitted onto pullovers, printed on T-shirts and scarves, or patched on hoodies and accessories, featuring graphics that highlight Mr. Happy, Mr. Daydream and Little Miss Fabulous. 

With prices ranging from $110 for the hats to $340 for the knitwear, the collection is available now on Sandro’s e-commerce site.

The Parisian brand has launched collaborations with other character brands such as My Melody, LittleTwinStars, Chococat, Bad Badtz-Maru and Kerokerokeroppi.

