×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Sara and Erin Foster Talk the Allure Store, Skin Care Regimes and Celebrity Beauty Crushes

The Foster sisters recently spoke to WWD about all things beauty, Favorite Daughter and more.

Favorite Daughter
Erin and Sara Foster Courtesy

Sara and Erin Foster are spilling some of their beauty secrets.

The comedic sisters recently spoke to WWD about their visit to New York City’s Allure store, all things skin care and beauty and their successful clothing brand Favorite Daughter, which they launched in December.

The duo, based in Los Angeles, revealed what they find most important when it comes to skin care, their go-to brands and why it’s crucial to embrace the natural aging process. Scroll on for more.

WWD: What do you love about the Allure Store?

Erin Foster: I really love having a really great, curated group of beauty products that you can trust. So, you come in here and you know that there’s a whole section of products that have the Allure Beauty Expert Award-winning stamp of approval on them, and to me, that does all the legwork for you. You don’t have to ask around [to] all your friends about what the best stuff is. You just walk into the Allure Store and if it’s there, you know it’s good.

Related Galleries

Sara Foster: There’s such an oversaturation of products, and to Erin’s point, it’s so nice to have this one place where you can walk in and know that every single thing there works. I’m so tired of buying things that don’t work because I just walk in, I’m like, “Oh, I’ll take that. I’ll take that,” at random places. They have put so much effort and testing into figuring out what the best of the best is, and for it all to be in one place. I’m just jealous this isn’t in L.A.

WWD: What are some of your favorite Allure Store Best of Beauty winners?

E.F.: To me, Kjaer Weis — I never say it right — is a brand I’m really excited about. We also love Saint Jane CBD face oil and all those products. I’m also obsessed with the Vita Liberata Body Blur because it’s organic and clean, but it’s like a body makeup. I always need body makeup because I’m very pale.

S.F.: The body makeup, that’s my favorite. I wear that when I go on trips. Instead of getting a spray tan, I just put that on my legs. It’s really amazing and it’s clean, by the way. We love Ilia, too.

WWD: What are your skin care regimes?

E.F.: I have really incorporated a lot of clean beauty into my skin care routine. So I try to be really careful what products I use and what I put on my skin, because it goes right into your body. I use a toner and vitamin C in the morning and a lot of hyaluronic acid. I always say that wrong. Then always a good SPF. I’m very dry, so I go heavy on moisturizer.

S.F.: I look for ways to try to keep it simple. My mornings are really hectic. My nights are pretty hectic, putting my kids to bed. I try to keep it simple. I do prefer cream cleansers. I think essence is really underrated. It exfoliates, it moisturizes; it does all those things. I’m really loving niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, all these new ingredients that have proven to really make a difference, and eye cream and night cream.

WWD: What are some of your holy grail beauty products?

S.F.: The Hanacure mask — which 100 percent works — and then good old La Roche-Posay. The sunscreen is perfect.

E.F.: The Necessaire exfoliating body wash because you just forget that you need to constantly be exfoliating the skin on your legs and on your tush and on your arms. It makes my whole body radiate differently. It makes me less dry during the winter. I just love having a clean body wash that exfoliates, but it’s a very light exfoliation. Sometimes I’ve used exfoliators that have sea salts and stuff in them and little crystals, and it literally tears your skin apart. I think it’s too rough. It’s a really gentle one, but gets the job done.

WWD: What is one thing you cannot leave the house without?

E.F.: By Terry lip balm.

S.F.: Sunscreen.

WWD: What is one thing you highlight when it comes to makeup?

E.F.: My lips.

S.F.: My eyebrows.

WWD: Who is your beauty celebrity crush?

E.F.: Mine is Julia Roberts. I have no idea what her skin care routine is, but whatever it is, I just think that she is a natural beauty and she really represents women aging beautifully and gracefully. Obviously she has the advantage of starting out as a perfect human, but she looks like herself. I always think that you want a woman to look beautiful for her age, not younger than she is. The goal is not to look like you’re 20 for the rest of your life. The goal is to look like you’ve aged and accepted the aging process and embraced it and done your best to look beautiful the whole time, but not to try to actually look like you’re decades younger, because it ends up making you look older. As I get older, I’d rather look old than look weird.

S.F.: Erin and I really pride ourselves in finding products that work and products that keep our skin looking healthy and fresh so that we don’t go down that road. Erin and I try to keep it as natural as possible. I’ve said it before. I really love Gwyneth Paltrow, because you can see her skin when she goes out. She’s not clumped with makeup. She just looks like she does the work. It looks like she puts in the effort. She has very strict beauty rituals, and she sticks to it. She will go out with no makeup on. I mean, she has makeup like mascara and lip balm on, but you can tell that she puts a lot of effort into her skin.

WWD: It’s been nearly a year since you launched Favorite Daughter, how has that been going?

S.F.: I think we’re both really surprised at how the customer has responded and to your point, we aren’t even a year old. We’ll be a year in December. I think we really tapped into who our girl is, and she’s showing up, and she’s showing up at the pop-ups, and she’s showing up at Nordstrom and Anthropologie, and for us on our site. We’re grateful to have this opportunity because obviously there are a ton of clothing brands and we’re just constantly looking for ways to separate and stand out in this extremely oversaturated world of clothing brands.

E.F.: We’re really proud of how well we’ve done in our first year and we’re really grateful for people trusting us. We really are figuring out who our girl is, who the customer is, and what she likes and what she wants, and we’re doing our best to create items that are the highest quality with reasonable prices, because we do not want to price people out. We’re trying to make sweaters that feel like an $800 sweater, but actually is a $200 sweater.

WWD: Would you both ever consider venturing into the beauty world and doing your own line?

E.F.: Yeah, absolutely. To us, we never want to go too far, too fast. We’re really focused on Favorite Daughter and all of our other stuff and our investments. If it makes sense for Favorite Daughter to grow in that direction, then we would do it responsibly and at a pace that we could really manage and make sure that it has the right efficacy.

S.F.: It would just have to make sense. I think a lot of people jump really quickly to any opportunity and everyone wants a beauty brand. Everybody wants it, but it would have to really make sense for us. But I think for sure, down the line. Something that we would maybe want to do with Favorite Daughter.

READ MORE HERE: 

Sara and Erin Foster on Coachella vs. Cannes and All Things Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Erin and Sara Foster Launch Clothing Brand, Favorite Daughter

Bumble Bizz Fetes L.A. Debut With Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara and Erin Foster

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sara, Erin Foster Talk Beauty: Allure,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad