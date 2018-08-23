Premium denim and lifestyle brand Joe’s Jeans today unveiled its newest campaign, starring Sara Sampaio. Shot in Los Angeles by Mike Rosenthal and styled by William Graper, the fall 2018 images highlight new denim and leather silhouettes, knits and leather outerwear for women.

Among the styles Sampaio wears are The Stretch Leather Cropped Boot, The Hi Honey Curvy Bootcut and the Icon Ankle with side detailing. The styles reflect the ongoing trend in high-waisted, cropped styles with hem details.

“I am so honored to be a part of the Joe’s Jeans family,” Sampaio said. “Working with their team and shooting their iconic denim has been a dream. Proud to join the ranks of the prestigious lineup before me as their newest face.”

Before Sampaio, Taylor Hill was the face of Joe’s for its spring 2017 and 2018 and fall 2017 campaigns, and Bella Hadid, who now appears as the face of True Religion, repped Joe’s in fall 2016 and spring 2016.

Karen Castellano, fashion division president at Sequential Brands Group, owner of the Joe’s brand, said, “Sara is a wonderful addition to the legacy of campaign faces for the collection in recent years. An ultimate Joe’s girl, Sara exudes true confidence and femininity. We are excited about the partnership and where she will take the brand.”

Suzy Biszantz, president and chief executive officer of Joe’s, added, “Sara is an iconic beauty who embodies the Joe’s woman with an international profile that compliments our growing global business.”

The fall collection will be available this month at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus as well as at Joe’s freestanding boutiques and online at joesjeans.com as well as specialty boutiques in the U.S. and throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and Latin America.

For spring 2019, expect new desert-inspired hues — colored denim is back — and washes in addition to distressed and interesting hemlines and updated classic silhouettes including the Hi Honey jean with novelty detailing.