LONDON — Designer Sarah Burton will receive the British Fashion Council’s Trailblazer Award at this year’s Fashion Awards, which take place Monday, Dec. 2, at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The accolade, introduced last year as part of the BFC’s special recognition awards, spotlights the “very best innovators and creatives” whose work is shaping the industry, according to the BFC.

Burton will be recognized for her work as creative director of Alexander McQueen and, in particular, the “narrative approach” of her last spring 2020 show. Her focus on British craftsmanship and the use of local resources, including fabric mills of the north of England, Mallon linen and Irish beetling, the process of pounding to create a shiny surface, will also be thrust under the spotlight.

“Sarah’s empowering and narrative approach to shows and her focus on community and appreciation of craft, technology and English heritage is what has made her one of the most respected designers of our time. Her commitment to sharing her vision and expertise with the future generations of fashion designers has been remarkable,” said Caroline Rush, the BFC’s chief executive officer.

Kim Jones was last year’s recipient of the Trailblazer award.

The hair stylist Sam McKnight will be among the other honorees at this year’s event and will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator. The BFC has also introduced a new accolade recognizing the Designer’s Designer, who will be chosen by the 80 founding members of its new membership program.

Nominees for that award are Roksanda Ilincic, Christopher Kane, Margaret Howell, Jonathan Anderson and Simone Rocha.