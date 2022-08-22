×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

A Closer Look at Sarah Hyland’s Vera Wang Gown for Wedding to Wells Adams

The “Modern Family” actress and former “Bachelorette” star finally exchanged vows after postponing their wedding multiple times.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York City in May 2022. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who finally tied the knot over the weekend.

For the ceremony, which took place at Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, Hyland looked to the celebrity favorite wedding couturier Vera Wang.

The look was a light ivory silk faille ballgown with a sweetheart neckline, a hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and a high slit. It was topped off with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border.

Hyland was styled by Brad Goreski, who also works with Kaley Cuoco, Natalia Dyer and Jenna Dewan.

The pair exchanged vows in front of their family and friends, including some of Hyland’s costars from the ABC hit sitcom series “Modern Family.” Stars such as Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen were present, with the former two joined by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and his husband Justin Mikita.

Hyland and Adams, best known for being a contestant on the 12th season of “The Bachelorette,” have yet to post photos of their wedding from the wedding.

On Monday, Vera Wang’s official Instagram page broke down the details of Hyland’s wedding dress.

Vergara also posted on her own page, uploading a photo booth image of herself with Ferguson, Gould and Mikita, captioning it: “#sarahandwells wedding❤️❤️❤️❤️”

For the after party, Hyland chose another creation by Vera Wang, wearing a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand-placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves.

Hyland and Adams began dating in 2017. After two years of dating, the two were engaged in July 2019. The two reportedly planned on tying the knot in August 2020, but had to postpone their wedding multiple times.

