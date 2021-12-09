Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

And just like that, your favorite city girls are back like they never left.

Cast members, both returning and new, of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot series, called “And Just Like That,” convened at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday to attend the show’s premiere.

Sarah Jessica Parker brought out her inner Carrie Bradshaw in a custom Oscar de la Renta pewter silk chiffon bustier cocktail dress featuring metallic magnolia hand embroidery and a matching cape. She also wore jewelry by Fred Leighton and pink satin pumps. Her hair was styled in a tight updo.

Kristin Davis wore a custom blue off-the-shoulder Jason Wu dress with ruffle detailing. She topped off the look with a clutch by Tyler Ellis and jewelry also by Fred Leighton. Davis was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with the likes of Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Cynthia Nixon turned to a long-sleeved collared orange dress by Christopher John Rogers featuring intricate button detailing. She finished the look with matching orange boots and jewelry by Boucheron.

Bridget Moynahan wore a black halter jumpsuit by Rachel Zoe with embellished pearl detailing.

Parker, Davis, Nixon and Moynahan reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Miranda Hobbes and Natasha Naginsky, respectively. Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler all returned as well to play, respectively, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, Anthony Marentino, Steve Brady, Stanford Blatch and Harry Goldenblatt.

Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have been tapped to play new characters in the series, portraying Che Diaz, Lisa Todd Wexley, Seema Patel and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively.

In September, Garson passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer while the reboot was still filming.

Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones, did not return for the project. Though her absence will be addressed, according to HBO executive Casey Bloys. “Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” Bloys told TV Line. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

The reboot will also show that Carrie’s social circle has actually grown as half a dozen new characters are introduced.

