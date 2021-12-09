×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Where Do Color Trends Come From?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and More at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The highly anticipated series reboot premiered on HBO Max this week.

And just like that, your favorite city girls are back like they never left.

Cast members, both returning and new, of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot series, called “And Just Like That,” convened at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday to attend the show’s premiere.

Sarah Jessica Parker brought out her inner Carrie Bradshaw in a custom Oscar de la Renta pewter silk chiffon bustier cocktail dress featuring metallic magnolia hand embroidery and a matching cape. She also wore jewelry by Fred Leighton and pink satin pumps. Her hair was styled in a tight updo.

Kristin Davis wore a custom blue off-the-shoulder Jason Wu dress with ruffle detailing. She topped off the look with a clutch by Tyler Ellis and jewelry also by Fred Leighton. Davis was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with the likes of Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Cynthia Nixon turned to a long-sleeved collared orange dress by Christopher John Rogers featuring intricate button detailing. She finished the look with matching orange boots and jewelry by Boucheron.

Bridget Moynahan wore a black halter jumpsuit by Rachel Zoe with embellished pearl detailing.

Parker, Davis, Nixon and Moynahan reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Miranda Hobbes and Natasha Naginsky, respectively. Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler all returned as well to play, respectively, John James “Mr. Big” Preston, Anthony Marentino, Steve Brady, Stanford Blatch and Harry Goldenblatt.

Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have been tapped to play new characters in the series, portraying Che Diaz, Lisa Todd Wexley, Seema Patel and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively.

In September, Garson passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer while the reboot was still filming.

Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones, did not return for the project. Though her absence will be addressed, according to HBO executive Casey Bloys. “Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” Bloys told TV Line. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

The reboot will also show that Carrie’s social circle has actually grown as half a dozen new characters are introduced.

Click through the gallery to see photos from the “And Just Like That” premiere. 

READ MORE HERE:

Nicole Ari Parker on Being the New Girl in ‘And Just Like That’

‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers on That Fast-Fashion Controversy, Custom Oscar de la Renta on a Deadline and Bringing Magic Back to NYC

‘Sex and the City’ Reboot: A Closer Look at the Fashion Moments So Far

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

