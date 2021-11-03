Sarah Jessica Parker to Host Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment and Closet on Airbnb

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors — literally — to Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from “Sex and the City.”

Ahead of the release of the hit television series’ upcoming reboot, the award-winning actress will be hosting two one-night stays, for up to two guests each, at her iconic character’s famed brownstone home on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23 a night (minus taxes and fees).

Additionally, the stay, which is in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, will also include other experiences, including a virtual greeting from Parker herself, cosmopolitan cocktails for a toast and a chance to explore and try on outfits from the closet, as well as a styling session and photoshoot.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.“

Sarah Jessica Parker in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment on Airbnb. Kate Glicksberg

In honor of the show’s reboot, which will be called “And Just Like That…,” Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum showcasing the work of artists of African descent.

Those interested in the experience will have the opportunity to request to book the apartment starting Nov. 8 at noon EST on Airbnb’s official website. The stay will require adherence to the local COVID-19 guidelines.

When HBO Max announced a reboot in January, it was revealed that Parker, Nixon and Davis would all be returning to reprise their roles in the 10-episode revival. Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will also reprise their roles as John James “Mr. Big” Preston, Anthony Marentino, Steve Brady, Stanford Blatch and Harry Goldenblatt, respectively.

In September, Garson passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer while the reboot was still filming.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha Jones, will not be returning for the project. Though her absence will be addressed, according to HBO executive Casey Bloys. “Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave,” Bloys told TV Line. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life.”

“And Just Like That…” will premiere sometime in December.

