SECOND ROUND: Sarah Jessica Parker is finding her Intimissimi pajamas comfortable enough for an encore.

The actress and the Italian hosiery and innerwear firm have renewed their partnership, which sees Parker fronting the brand. The actress was first appointed to the role last year, appearing in the company’s TV commercial.

In the new rendition of the spot, released in May, Parker is seen dressing up in a black silk pajama set with contrast piping and choosing among options of the brand’s triangle bras, before strolling around New York’s landmark locations, including the West Village, where Parker’s “Sex and the City” alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, lived.

A photo campaign lensed on the rooftops of New York’s buildings flanks the commercial. Clad in different variations of pastel-hued pajamas and triangle bras, Parker is portrayed smiling against Manhattan’s skyline at sunset.

As part of the second phase of their partnership, Parker is also the protagonist of a range of playful short clips to be rolled out across Intimissimi’s social media and digital outlets. There, Parker channels with humor signature Italian gestures and phrases including “buongiorno,” or “good morning” in Italian, while sipping an espresso; “vieni,” or “come here” and describes the Intimissimi collection with the expression “che chic!,” or “how chic.”

Marking the beginning of their partnership last year, Parker attended the brand’s fashion show extravaganza held at the company’s headquarters in Verona last September.

Over the past few years, the innerwear firm has worked with several celebrities, including Irina Shayk, Gisele Bündchen and Chiara Ferragni.

Intimissimi is part of Calzedonia Group, which also controls the Calzedonia and Tezenis labels as well as knitwear brand Falconeri, bridal line Atelier Emé and wine retailer Signorvino. As reported, in 2018 the group registered revenues of 2.3 billion euros, down 0.5 percent compared with 2017.