Sarah Jessica Parker Lights Up the Empire State Building in Tiffany Blue

The Empire State Building was lit up in Tiffany Blue on Monday night to mark Valentine’s Day — the first time that the New York City architectural landmark was not lit up in red for Valentine’s.

Tiffany commemorated the occasion by having Sarah Jessica Parker, a woman whose character Carrie Bradshaw is an expert in all things love, flip the switch to light up the building blue.

“As a proud New Yorker, I’m honored to flip the ceremonial switch and turn the most iconic NYC building Tiffany Blue for the first time on Valentine’s Day — a color as famous as the Empire State Building itself,” said Jessica Parker, fresh off the season finale of “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That.” The actress wore pieces from Tiffany’s Victoria and Schlumberger collections for the appearance.

The Empire State Building lit Tiffany Blue for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy/Tiffany & Co.

She was joined by Tiffany president and chief executive officer Anthony Ledru, who told WWD, “Nothing embodies New York more than the Empire State Building and Tiffany. Tiffany Blue has been the color of love since 1837. It ignites emotions and truly symbolizes love and joy so we are thrilled to celebrate Valentine’s Day at this New York City landmark that’s the home to so many proposals and love stories.

“We are honored to have our friend of the house, an actor, producer, entrepreneur and proud New Yorker, Sarah Jessica Parker here to help us celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The Empire State Building is one of many global landmarks that Tiffany has illuminated in its signature shade of blue as of late. A guerilla marketing campaign called “Blue Is the Color of Love” has also seen the jeweler light up California’s Santa Monica Pier, Niagara Falls and Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel among other locations.