Sarah Jessica Parker Wants to Take You Shoe Shopping

Sarah Jessica Parker’s beloved character in HBO’s “Sex and the City” was known for her undeniable love of shoes. Now, the actress, entrepreneur and style icon — who leveraged her own love of shoes to create her namesake footwear line — is embarking on a charitable initiative that lets fans take a walk in Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes.

Parker is teaming with online fund-raising platform, Omaze, for a charitable contest where the winner and a friend will get the chance to go shopping with Parker at her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe boutique in New York City, receiving two pairs of shoes each. The contest benefits Opening Act, an organization that supports underserved New York City public schools by providing free theater programs for students. Parker appears in a video for Omaze where she explains the charitable contest.

Parker launched her namesake shoe line in 2014, landing its first retail partnership the following year with Bloomingdale’s. The actress stirred buzz for the partnership by posing for promotional images outside the retailer’s 59th Street flagship, leading to many paparazzi shots and rumors that she was filming the third “Sex and the City” movie.

Although the movie is not set in motion, Parker has been busy growing her fashion empire. In addition to opening more brick-and-mortar stores for her shoe brand, Parker collaborated with Gilt on a bridal line in April 2018 and renewed her partnership with the Italian hosiery and innerwear brand, Intimissimi, serving as the face of the brand this May.

