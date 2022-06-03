×
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open New Store in the West Village

The new footwear boutique will be at the corner of Perry and Bleecker Streets.

And Just Like That Renewed for
Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That." Craig Blankenhorn

Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up a new shop in the West Village.

In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Parker said the company is opening a new SJP Collection flagship on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets.

“Big move in the big city! We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart of the West Village in NYC. Round  the corner from the stoop a gal I know well and a neighborhood we are thrilled to now call home,” wrote Parker.

She said that they will be opening the store in the near future. The shop is currently decorated with a mural of footwear that says, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. Coming Soon.”

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open Boutique
Sarah Jessica Parker will be opening a new footwear boutique in the West Village. courtesy shot.

Parker has had a footwear boutique at 31 West 54th Street since April 2020. That shop is the former home of Manolo Blahnik’s boutique. Parker’s former business partner in SJP was the late George Malkemus, who helped turn Blahnik into a major brand in the U.S.

Parker has closed her shop at the South Street Seaport, which she had since the summer of 2018.

Last week, Parker launched a wallpaper line at Wallshoppe.

Officials at Parker’s company couldn’t be reached for comment.

In an interview in April, Parker spoke about her love of retail and having a brick-and-mortar presence. She said there’s this thing about having a shop of your own, having the keys to the shop and to be at the till and welcome somebody in. She said she loves throwing ideas in front of them and running to the stockroom.

“It’s an old-fashioned way of engaging with people. It’s immediate satisfaction, even if you don’t make a sale,” said Parker.

 

