NEON DREAM: Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson features in a cameo role in Prada’s latest short movie flanking the brand’s women’s wear fall advertising campaign.

Directed by Willy Vanderperre, Paulson appears with model Amanda Murphy, who is the sole protagonist of the campaign images released earlier this month.

Similarly to the color images, in which Murphy is portrayed sporting the collection’s key, neon pieces immersed in neon signs representing Las Vegas’ nightlife, the short movie follows both women moving through the city’s glowing nocturnal landscape and its famous Sunset Strip.

Although filmed on location, the city appears as a reimagined reality, full of archetypes as red velvet drapes, glittering lights, glowing billboards and convertibles.

Reflecting the main theme that inspired the collection, Murphy stands out in this environment with her strong attitude, embodying a mysterious heroine in the dark night, in control and unafraid. On the other hand, Paulson plays multiple incarnations of one character, including that of Marilyn Monroe, a valet boy and a bartender.

Paulson in these guises marks the different scenes and references the brand’s fascination in investigating the shifting of personal identity through fashion.

“Wearing Prada has always been an easy way to connect to myself…all parts of me. So to have been asked to be part of this inventive and evocative film, which embraces the multidimensionality of womanhood, was truly thrilling,” Paulson said.

The actress has shown a soft spot for the brand for a long time. Recently, after attending the fashion house’s resort show in New York, she turned up on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet in a custom Prada long-sleeve gown in pale gold with crystals embellishments and styled with a white tulle bow at the neck. Last month, she also appeared at the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in New York sporting a fall 2018 dress covered with fluorescent green sequin fringes.