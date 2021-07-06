Satisfy, an under-the-radar men’s running brand, has created a collection of high-end technical gear inspired by the American alternative rock band Sonic Youth.

Satisfy teamed with Unified Goods, a vintage lifestyle retailer and online platform, to curate 15 Sonic Youth artifacts that it used as graphics for a collection of running gear in vintage silhouettes. Each piece features the technical attributes expected in running apparel, including reflective details or vintage-style puffy ink of the band’s imagery on microjersey, organic cotton and other materials. Retail prices will range from $60 to $225.

To promote the collection, Satisfy turned to rock musician and producer Walter Schreifels, who worked with Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand and others, to wear pieces from the collection. Photographer Ben Rayner shot the campaign, which shows Schreifels running through New York City.

The collection will launch today on Satisfy’s e-commerce site.

Satisfy was founded in 2015 by designer and entrepreneur Brice Partouche, is headquartered in Paris and manufactures its collection in Europe. It is sold at Mr Porter, Ssense, Matchesfashion, Farfetch, Mytheresa and other retailers. In the past, the brand has partnered with Salomon and Our Legacy.