Saturdays NYC to Debut Women’s RTW

Established in 2009 by Morgan Collett and Colin Tunstall, Saturdays NYC has gained a popular following for its relaxed, minimalistic lifestyle and men’s wear styles, as well as its popular community-based boutique-cum-coffee-bars in New York, Australia and Japan. The brand also recently opened a pop-up shop in Newport Beach, Calif.

After many requests from customers, the brand is debuting its first stand-alone collection of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories on Friday, designed and produced exclusively by a female team led by designer Andie Enomoto.

A look from Saturdays NYC. Courtesy photo

“I think we wanted to provide something that spoke to our female-identifying consumer who already shopped with Saturdays and wore the brand,” Enomoto told WWD during a preview at Saturdays NYC Crosby Street location. “Thinking about translating that relaxed sense of ease into the fit — i.e., drop shoulders…everything’s very intentional because we wanted it to feel actually made ‘for them,’ which was a huge development.”

A look from Saturdays NYC. Courtesy photo

The 39-piece collection serves as an extension of the brand’s signature men’s wear offering with an assortment of stylish, casual garb. For instance, rib and cotton silk jacquard knits; camp shirts and boxer shorts emblazoned with ocean-inspired motifs; utility jumpsuits, shorts and jackets; graphic Ts sporting signature Saturdays logos; fishing hats, and more. The collection starts at $40 and goes up to $245, and will be available in Saturdays NYC global retail locations, as well as on the brand’s e-commerce.