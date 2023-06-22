Saudi Arabia Fashion Talents Land in Paris With Emerge Showcase

Six emerging fashion talents from Saudi Arabia presented their spring 2024 collections in a group show called Emerge on Wednesday night in Place Vendôme.

Emerge is also the name of the talent incubator program spearheaded by the Saudi Fashion Commission and MoCX, the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s General Department of Innovation.

The showcase — which highlighted the works of Torba Studio, Hindamme, Mazrood, Noble & Fresh, 1886, and Not Boring — was accompanied by a performance by the dance duo Les Gamal, Saudi female rapper Beast, and the London-based Laughta, as well as musicians from the National Orchestra invited by the Music Commission.

Torba Studio’s collection was fun and quirky. One model walked down the runway in a hat that resembled thin pita bread, while another one accessorized a logo t-shirt with a beaded harness with phallus-like tubes sticking out on the shoulder. The collection also featured a cute vest that was embroidered with Adam’s apple.

Torba Studio spring 2024 Courtesy

The 1886 brand presented a streetwear-inspired collection filled with urban essentials, in tune with what’s on trend. Hindamme offered shirts in beautiful prints of the Arabian skyline at night, as well as sultry rhinestoned mini skirts, and a statement asymmetrical puffer vest.

Mazrood presented a clean and minimalistic take on men’s tailoring fit for the desert climate. Noble & Fresh showcased layered trousers and blazers embroidered with lines that formed a sand dune landscape. Not Boring offered a slew of bright color pieces for both men and women and a cute t-shirt with a honey bear motif.

The Emerge showcase is part of a series of fashion events that the Saudi Fashion Commission is doing this week that build up to the Saudi 100 Brands event on Saturday.