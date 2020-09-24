As Rihanna preps for her second Savage x Fenty show, the brand revealed today a men’s wear capsule collection with Christian Combs, launching on Oct. 2.

The 11-piece collection is comprised primarily of men’s underwear like boxers, boxer briefs and trunks with the Savage x Fenty logo waistband and in monogram prints, and includes a smoking jacket and satin pant also in a monogram print. Prices range from $12.92 to $69.95.

Combs, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons and a rapper under the name King Combs, worked with Rihanna on the collection, and though the line is designed for men, it is intended to be worn by everyone.

“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a statement. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

Combs will also model the fall 2020 line in the upcoming Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 that is premiering exclusively on Prime Video, and he’ll be joined by returning models and entertainers such as Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Big Sean, Normani and Paloma Elsesser, and newcomers such as Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, Laura Harrier, Irina Shayk, Chika, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Shea Couleé, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall, Paris Hilton and Demi Moore.

This year’s show will include performances by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia.