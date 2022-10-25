×
Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

The Word on Tommy

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

‘Savage x Fenty Volume 4’ Fashion Show Teaser Reveals Cara Delevingne, Anitta and Taraji P. Henson Will Appear in Star-studded Lineup

The lingerie fashion show is set to premiere on Nov. 9.

Rihanna shared a teaser on Tuesday of her upcoming Savage x Fenty runway show, which she previously announced will premiere on Prime video on Nov. 9.

The Instagram video was paired with high-tempo music and visuals of dancers clad in the brand’s lingerie

“Savage x Fenty Volume 4” will feature an all-star lineup of actors, musicians and models, including Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Taraji P. Henson. The show includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Rihanna will continue to act as executive producer and creative director for the show, which debuted in 2018 as a hyper-visual, immersive experience that showcased a diverse cast of models, actors and musicians.

The collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savagex.com. It will feature disparate textures and proportions, and inclusive sizing. Bra sizes range from 30 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Underwear, sleepwear and loungewear range from XS to 4X/XS to XXXXL. 

In August, the brand expanded its assortment to include “elevated basics” — such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

