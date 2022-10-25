‘Savage x Fenty Volume 4’ Fashion Show Teaser Reveals Cara Delevingne, Anitta and Taraji P. Henson Will Appear in Star-studded Lineup

Rihanna shared a teaser on Tuesday of her upcoming Savage x Fenty runway show, which she previously announced will premiere on Prime video on Nov. 9.

The Instagram video was paired with high-tempo music and visuals of dancers clad in the brand’s lingerie.

“Savage x Fenty Volume 4” will feature an all-star lineup of actors, musicians and models, including Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Taraji P. Henson. The show includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Rihanna will continue to act as executive producer and creative director for the show, which debuted in 2018 as a hyper-visual, immersive experience that showcased a diverse cast of models, actors and musicians.

The collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savagex.com. It will feature disparate textures and proportions, and inclusive sizing. Bra sizes range from 30 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Underwear, sleepwear and loungewear range from XS to 4X/XS to XXXXL.

In August, the brand expanded its assortment to include “elevated basics” — such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”