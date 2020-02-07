Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, co-anchors of NBC News’ “Today,” have been named 2020 Outstanding Mother Award honorees.

They will be honored at the 42nd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, which will take place at noon at the Pierre Hotel on May 7. Additional honorees will be named at a later date. This year’s awards luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy. Joanna Coles will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Guthrie, co-anchor of “Today” and NBC News’ chief legal correspondent, is also a New York Times bestselling author of two children’s books, “Princesses Wear Pants,” and “Princesses Save the World.” She and her husband, Mike Feldman, are the parents of two children, Vale and Charley.

Kotb is the co-anchor of “Today” and also serves as the co-host of “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” Kotb is also a New York Times bestselling author of six books, including, “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By,” and she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, are the parents of two adopted daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

“Hoda and Savannah capture the hearts and minds of viewers around the world every morning,” said Laurie Dowley, chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. She said she was very happy to honor the first female co-anchors in “Today’s” history, “and we congratulate them on their many journalistic achievements as well as the positive impact they have had as authors, mentors, supporters of numerous philanthropic initiatives, and of course, mothers.”

The National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc. has donated more than $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide.