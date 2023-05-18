×
Save the Duck Introduces Women’s Swimwear

The move reflects the B Corp outerwear brand’s ambition to offer a total look.

Save the Duck Spring 2024
Save the Duck spring 2024 Courtesy of Save the Duck

Save the Duck, known for its animal-free and sustainable outerwear, is furthering its ambition to be known as a year-round label.

As part of its spring 2024 collection unveiled off-calendar in Milan on Tuesday, the brand introduced its first women’s swimwear collection crafted from recycled nylon and polyester.

The range — done in solid white and black, joyful tones including pink and yellow, as well as tropical and wild animal motifs — includes different styles such as a swimsuit, a bikini, bandeau and bralette version and two slip designs.

They are part of the brand’s Smartleisure collection, a mix of casual items with technical and performance qualities that can easily fit in understated business and leisure wardrobes for women and men.

Earlier this year the Italian fashion company, which obtained the B Corp status in July 2019, strengthened its men’s swimwear offering, too as it strives to offer a total look.

Save the Duck Spring 2024
Save the Duck spring 2024 Courtesy of Save the Duck

Strengthening its social and sustainability commitment, the spring 2024 collection embeds a partnership with Sumba Foundation, a nonprofit organization supplying drinking water to more than 30,000 people on the Indonesian island of Sumba. Save the Duck pledges to offset the water consumption related to its manufacturing operations by supporting the association.

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

Save the Duck Debuts Women's Swimwear for Spring 2024

