BIG LOVE: British retailers and brands including Mr Porter, Trunk, Jimmy Choo, Sunspel, Richard James and Connolly have cleared out their cupboards, clothing racks, shops and showrooms for a charity sale that’s set to take place on Savile Row with prices that would put many a sample sale to shame.

After staging an impromptu sale last year that netted 75,000 pounds for the U.K. homeless charity Crisis, Anda Rowland of bespoke tailors Anderson & Sheppard and the men’s wear stylist and writer Tom Stubbs are preparing an encore this month.

In addition to lassoing many of Britain’s major men’s wear labels, the two have tapped media friends to donate press gifts, accessories, beauty products and fragrances, and to work the shop floor.

Volcano Coffee Works, the sustainable, ethical company from New Zealand, will be serving customers inside the store, while the street artist Ben Eine has created colorful artwork for the walls. When the shop closes, his work will go on display at one of the Crisis shops in London.

The pop-up, at 31 Savile Row, opens on Monday and runs until Dec. 19, with price tags as slim as 5 pounds for a pair of socks and 30 pounds for knitwear. Rowland said she wants people to buy without worrying too much, and for everyone in the neighborhood to take part in the sale.

Other labels include YMC, Grenson and the Savile Row tailor Richard Anderson. Rowland said the shop would be taking donations until Dec. 19 when the unsold merchandise will be boxed up and sent to the Crisis shops.