×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Saweetie Brings ‘Icy Season’ to Crocs With New Jibbitz Collection Inspired by Her Persona

The award-winning artist is the latest celebrity to team with the footwear company for a collection.

Saweetie at the 64th Annual Grammy
Saweetie at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brian Friedman/Variety

Saweetie is bringing her Icy Girl persona to life with a collaboration with Crocs.

On Monday, the rapper announced on her social media channels that her shoe charms collection with the popular footwear company, called “Icy Jibbitz,” will be released on Tuesday. The post included a carousel of images of pastel-colored crocs adorned with Jibbitz from her collaboration.

“So excited to announce my custom Icy Jibbitz™ with @crocs!!” Saweetie captioned her post. “Tap in tomorrow for the drop! #SaweetieXCrocs ❄️.”

The collection, which will be available online at noon EST on Crocs’ official e-commerce site, consists of the rapper’s signature sayings and motifs, such as “Icy Season” and snowflakes and butterflies. The name is a spin on Saweetie’s hit 2018 song “Icy Grl.”

Crocs also posted a video of the artist promoting the collection on their Instagram, with an animated video of Saweetie on a floatie in the ocean as she wears Crocs.

Related Galleries

“Saweetie is bringing more drip for your Crocs,” the caption on the official Crocs Instagram read. “And the new Icy Jibbitz™ won’t melt. Ready to tap in tomorrow? #SaweetieXCrocs.”

In the past, Crocs has been known to team with A-list celebrities as well as high-end designers on popular collections. Some of these include Justin Bieber, Sza, Diplo, Post Malone, Balenciaga​ and Christopher Kane, among others.

In April, WWD reported that the shoe company, which has proven to be one of the most successful rebranding strategies in the last decade, is pushing sandals as its next big growth item and aims to quadruple sales in the category by 2026.

READ MORE HERE:

Saweetie and Cher Star in MAC Cosmetics’ ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

Saweetie Helps MAC Cosmetics Kick Off Beauty’s ‘Roaring Twenties’

EXCLUSIVE: Saweetie Says Debut Album Expected This Summer, Unveils Quay Campaign

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Hot Summer Bags

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saweetie Brings 'Icy Season' to Crocs

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad