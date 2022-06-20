Saweetie Brings ‘Icy Season’ to Crocs With New Jibbitz Collection Inspired by Her Persona

Saweetie is bringing her Icy Girl persona to life with a collaboration with Crocs.

On Monday, the rapper announced on her social media channels that her shoe charms collection with the popular company, called “Icy Jibbitz,” will be released on Tuesday. The post included a carousel of images of pastel-colored crocs adorned with Jibbitz from her collaboration.

“So excited to announce my custom Icy Jibbitz™ with @crocs!!” Saweetie captioned her post. “Tap in tomorrow for the drop! #SaweetieXCrocs ❄️.”

The collection, which will be available online at noon EST on Crocs’ official e-commerce site, consists of the rapper’s signature sayings and motifs, such as “Icy Season” and snowflakes and butterflies. The name is a spin on Saweetie’s hit 2018 song “Icy Grl.”

Crocs also posted a video of the artist promoting the collection on their Instagram, with an animated video of Saweetie on a floatie in the ocean as she wears Crocs.

“Saweetie is bringing more drip for your Crocs,” the caption on the official Crocs Instagram read. “And the new Icy Jibbitz™ won’t melt. Ready to tap in tomorrow? #SaweetieXCrocs.”

In the past, Crocs has been known to team with A-list celebrities as well as high-end designers on popular collections. Some of these include Justin Bieber, Sza, Diplo, Post Malone, Balenciaga​ and Christopher Kane, among others.

In April, WWD reported that the shoe company, which has proven to be one of the most successful rebranding strategies in the last decade, is pushing sandals as its next big growth item and aims to quadruple sales in the category by 2026.

