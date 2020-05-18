The Miami-based hospitality and brand development company Sbe has partnered with activewear brad Goldsheep Clothing to create a private-label line.

Goldsheep founder and designer Keri Wilson has collaborated with Sbe’s resident tastemaker, model Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian, on creative direction of the line, which launches Monday on Goldsheep and Sbe’s web sites. It will also be available for purchase at Sbe global properties, like the Mondrian Hotel. The collection, including leggings, sports bras and warm-up sets, will retail from $70 to $130.

Wilson said of the partnership: “Sbe is a leader in luxury hospitality with such an appreciation and acknowledgment for high-end quality.…As Sbe takes this important new step in the fitness and wellness industry, the two brands are completely aligned in spirit and mission, and I could not be more excited to see where this unique partnership will lead.”

Sbe founder and chief executive officer Sam Nazarian added: “This collaboration is the beginning of a retail and merchandise venture that will elevate the contemporary travel and hospitality experience for Sbe customers and partners across the globe.”