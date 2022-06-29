SCAD Hosts Alaïa Exhibition at Provence Outpost

SUMMER IN PROVENCE: The Savannah College of Art and Design’s overseas outpost, the SCAD Lacoste in the picturesque village of Lacoste in the Provence countryside, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer with an exhibition dedicated to the work of the late Azzedine Alaïa.

The “Azzedine Alaïa: L’Art de la Mode” exhibit at the university’s SCAD Fash Lacoste museum opened to the public Monday.

“L’Art de la Mode celebrates the extraordinary genius of Azzedine Alaïa, who was far ahead of his time and beloved by the world’s most fashionable women for his creations of flawless fit that boldly highlight the female form,” stated co-curator Rafael Gomes, director of fashion exhibitions at the SCAD Fash museum. “Alaïa’s mastery of design and dedication to his craft are exalted in this exhibition, which will inspire our students and visitors alike.”

Co-curated by fashion historian Olivier Saillard, director of the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, it traces the designer’s career, featuring 20 key gowns and suits from his archives and showcasing his skill in accentuating the female form. There is also a film about Alaïa narrated by Naomi Campbell that accompanies the exhibition.

“Created for the public — and Alaïa enthusiasts — this exhibition flourishes from the eyes of SCAD students and all those who will appreciate the art of sculpting that the couturier expressed in his fashion,” Saillard said.

Free and open to the public, the exhibition runs through Oct. 29.

In tandem, SCAD students spending the summer at the arts university’s French location will be offered masterclasses and lectures with representatives of Maison Alaïa.