SCAD Lacoste Puts Christian Lacroix Costumes on Display

ON STAGE: SCAD Lacoste, the French branch of the Savannah College of Art and Design, is staging an exhibition of costumes created by Christian Lacroix at its SCAD FASH Lacoste museum space in Provence over the summer.

The exhibition, which opened Saturday and runs through Nov. 1, features 40 costumes created by the designer for a production of Henrik Ibsen’s most famous play, “Peer Gynt,” at the Comédie Française, France’s oldest theater company.

Lacroix began a regular collaboration with the public theater troupe in the ’90s, and has created the costumes for a variety of productions over the years, winning two Molière awards for his designs.

“Embellished with exuberant colors and rich details, his work is synonymous with elegance and can be admired as much on the catwalk as on the stage,” stated SCAD Lacoste, which described the costumes as drawing viewers into an “unpredictable narrative” between Lacroix’s style and Ibsen’s saga.

SCAD Lacoste, which offers an eight-week study abroad program in state-of-the-art facilities housed in more than 30 renovated historic buildings in the picturesque medieval village of Lacoste, inaugurated its exhibition space last year with the aim of attracting a broader public to the village.

Staging two exhibitions a year during tourist season, previous shows since the space opened have focused on the work of Isabel Toledo, Azzedine Alaïa and Julien Fournié.

The village of Lacoste is also home to the castle formerly owned by the Marquis de Sade, which was bought and restored by Pierre Cardin, who launched an annual summer festival. All of these efforts have contributed to putting the village, which is home to just a few hundred permanent residents, on the map.