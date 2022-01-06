SCAD Launches School of Business Innovation

Savannah College of Art and Design has launched the SCAD School of Business Innovation, focusing on preparing creative individuals to lead transformative change across key industries.

The school will offer 15 graduate and undergraduate degrees in advertising and branding, business of beauty and fragrance, creative business leadership, design management, luxury and brand management, service design, and social strategy and management.

Beginning this winter quarter, the program will be offered across SCAD locations in Savannah, Ga., Atlanta and online via SCADnow.

The curriculum will be focused on the fundamentals of business design and economics, quantitative insights, global supply chain management, life cycle marketing, brand acceleration and social analytics.

SCAD Business of Beauty and Fragrance. Hadley Stambaugh

Paula Wallace, president and founder of SCAD, said that for more than 40 years, SCAD has continually reinvented itself in service of its mission to prepare students for creative professions.

“We changed the game for R&D with SCADpro, our innovation studio where students work directly with the world’s most valuable brands from Amazon and Google to Delta, Deloitte, HP and Capital One. SCAD’s buoyant partnerships with the professions are why SCAD grads have enjoyed a 99 percent employment rate for the last four years straight. And now, to ensure the continued elite career preparation of tomorrow’s leaders in every sector of the global economy, SCAD invents again. I’m so pleased to announce the formation of the SCAD School of Business Innovation,” Wallace said.

Dean Victor Emoli, who oversees the School of Design, will lead the School of Business Innovation. He has been with SCAD for more than 20 years. The School of Business Innovation will also be led by Associate Dean Meloney Moore, who has held executive and management leadership roles at such companies as Estée Lauder, Liz Claiborne and Toys “R” Us. She also leads the SCAD business of beauty and fragrance program, which launched in 2018.

