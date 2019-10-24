SPOTLIGHTING SPARKLES – New York City Jewelry Week will include Savannah College of Art and Design this November in a multi-faceted pop-up experience. SCAD joins The Fashion Institute of Technology and Cooper Hewitt as educators for NYCJW. Partnering with Industry West, the furnishings and home décor company at the flagship store in Soho New York, the activation will be SCAD’s first at NYCJW, which last year saw over 10,000 attendees.

More than 15 students and alumni from the SCAD jewelry degree program will showcase innovative designs, introducing growing designers’ unique pieces to trade and inviting consumers to purchase displayed jewelry and learn more about the university’s program. Students in the program design collections for contemporary, luxury, and fine art markets.

Additionally, throughout the week the university will host events, faculty and alumni demonstrations, and give tours of New York City’s legacy brands. The university will also host a reception on Friday, Nov. 22.

Renowned for its 100 percent employment rate in the field of study, the SCAD jewelry program remains the largest degree-granting program in the U.S.