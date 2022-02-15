Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding Named David Yurman’s First Celebrity Ambassador Duo

David Yurman is looking to bounce back after the pandemic and has hired two celebrities to help raise its profile.

The jeweler has signed Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding as its latest brand ambassadors, who also star in its new 2022 campaign.

David Yurman is calling them its first celebrity ambassador duo, and they follow a long line of supermodel ambassadors, including Gisele Bündchen, Joan Smalls and Kate Moss.

The campaign, called “Come Closer,” shows Johansson and Golding in iconic locations around New York City as a testament to the importance of close connections during uncertain times. The photos were taken by Lachlan Bailey.

Henry Golding for David Yurman. Courtesy/David Yurman

Johansson said of her participation in the campaign: “I’ve always felt connected to David Yurman. Yurman is such an iconic New York brand that celebrates intimacy, nostalgia and occasion, which is what the new campaign is all about.”

Golding added, “For me, David Yurman represents a multitude of things — number one, heritage. David and Sybil [Yurman] combined both their loves and passions, forging a brand out of pure creativity — that’s why it has stood the test of time. Now, Evan provides a new perspective using materials like titanium and meteorite in the new collection. These are pieces I’ll keep for a lifetime.”

Recently instated brand president Evan Yurman said, “We are thrilled to have Scarlett and Henry as our first celebrity ambassador duo. In developing this partnership, it was incredibly important to me that we work with individuals that share our commitment to innovation, creativity and altruism. Scarlett and Henry are truly at the top of their craft, and have an authenticity and depth to them that not only aligns with our brand values, but is integral in communicating the campaign’s message of community and connection in a genuine way.”

The campaign will run on David Yurman’s social channels as well as in digital and print advertising and on billboards and bus shelters in key markets including the U.S., Canada, France, Dubai, Russia and Australia.