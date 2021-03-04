MAKES SCENTS: The coronavirus stinks, but that doesn’t mean mask-wearing has to. L’Officine Universelle Buly has just come up with its own solution: scented stickers.

The brand’s Autocollants Odoriférants pour Masques combine the olfactive notes of eucalyptus, peppermint and lemon.

“L’Officine Universelle Buly cannot tolerate anymore the lack of springtime in the air imprisoned behind masks,” the French brand said in a statement. “One rule only: one mask, one sticker.”

These are meant to be applied on the outside of masks and can remain there for up to six hours. The stickers are not reusable, and a sachet of eight retails for 10 euros.

Scented mask stickers are starting to become a thing, with brands such as Whifflys, Wizlife and Aroma Stickers offering such products.

In Asia, Muji is selling mask stickers for essential oils that can be worn on non-woven and cloth masks. The stickers decorated with flowers, checks or designs of small creatures like a turtle are meant to be dabbed with just a half a drop of an essential oil of choice.

Muji is also offering a mask spray with a mint scent. Other brands to delve into that category include Way of Will, Enfusia, White Sage Wellness and Mixologie.

