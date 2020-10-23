RED CARPET FUNDRAISER: Regina King is making her Emmy red carpet looks work double time.

Christie’s is hosting an online auction of the two custom Schiaparelli looks, designed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry, to benefit the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program designed to empower adolescent girls around the world through education.

Bidding opens on Friday and will last until Oct. 30. King’s outfits – an haute couture bustier dressmade of billowing clouds of electric blue silk, and a ready-to-wear shocking pink wool trouser suit – will be on public display at Christie’s Los Angeles through its Beverly Hills window displays, as well as by private appointment.

King donned the dress, which required 270 hours of work and was embellished with 250 jewels, for a virtual red carpet moment at the awards on Sept. 20. She wore the suit, together with a T-shirt honoring the memory of Breonna Taylor, to accept her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for “Watchmen.”

“Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying. They are a historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by,” King said in a statement.

“Ms. King is an icon, both of her craft and of this moment,” said Roseberry. “We at Maison Schiaparelli join the Obama Foundation in celebrating the inherent power of women and are committed to inspiring and supporting adolescent girls through the empowering nature of fashion.”

In addition to all proceeds being donated to Girls Opportunity Alliance, Schiaparelli will also gift the original sketch of each look, signed by both Roseberry and King, and will alter the outfits to fit the person who acquires the pieces.

Jennifer Zatorski, president of Christie’s Americas, said the auction house had worked with corporate partners and charitable organizations throughout the year to find innovative ways to raise funds amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.