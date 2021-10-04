×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at Bergdorf Goodman

It's the first time the Paris couture house has opened a concession space since it was relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012.

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2021
Schiaparelli, fall 2021 Courtesy of Schiaparelli

PERMANENT HOME: If you’re looking for Cardi B’s Schiaparelli blazer with the golden nipple patches, Bergdorf Goodman has you covered.

On Oct. 12, Schiaparelli will unveil a permanent boutique on the fourth floor of the New York department store, marking the first time the Paris couture house has opened a concession space since it was relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012.

Now in its third year under creative director Daniel Roseberry, the brand gained momentum during the pandemic, with key moments including Lady Gaga performing the national anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden in a Schiaparelli jacket and skirt, topped with a gilded brooch shaped like a dove.

The retail expansion marks the next step. “It’s a real turning point and it’s really thrilling,” Delphine Bellini, chief executive officer of Schiaparelli, told WWD. “The fall-winter collection is selling very well. It signals that business is taking off and will continue to grow and develop.”

Related Galleries

Schiaparelli’s relationship with Bergdorf Goodman stretches back to the 1930s. More recently, the label opened a pop-up at the store to mark the introduction of its ready-to-wear collection in 2018.

“Our mission is to build an alternative couture house, and our luxury ready-to-wear line presents us with the opportunity to do so,” Roseberry said in a statement. “This incredible retail partner understands our mission and provides the perfect environment.”

Designed by Roseberry in collaboration with architect Daniel Romualdez, the space was inspired by the original decor of founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s salons on Place Vendôme in Paris and features galvanized metal racks, in an echo of the gold hardware that Roseberry has made a signature of the label.

The shop-in-shop will offer ready-to-wear alongside leather goods, jewelry and made-to-order items, as well as an exclusive capsule collection of 10 cocktail dresses.

“The U.S. is our biggest market today, whether for haute couture or ready-to-wear. Historically, it’s also been one of the most important markets for the house,” Bellini said. “Since the relaunch, we’ve developed a faithful, knowledgeable customer base that really appreciates the way that Daniel is approaching the collections.”

Business is also growing in Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, suggesting that further retail expansion could be in the cards. “We have a growing number of clients of all ages. Some are in their twenties, others are in their fifties, but each has found their wardrobe and their way of twisting the pieces,” Bellini said.

To celebrate the opening, Bergdorf Goodman will devote three windows to the brand’s fall collection.

See also:

Schiaparelli Is Selling Lady Gaga’s Inauguration Brooch to Benefit Charity

Schiaparelli Spotlights Surrealist Heritage With ‘Matador Couture’

Bergdorf’s Blends Luxury and a Slice of New York

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad