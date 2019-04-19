NEW CHAPTER: Schiaparelli is parting ways with its design director Bertrand Guyon after four years.

“The Schiaparelli house is grateful to Bertrand Guyon for his contribution to the haute couture activity of the house, in close collaboration with the creative studio and the atelier of the Place Vendôme house,” the brand, owned by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, said in a brief statement.

Though Guyon was also nominally responsible for the brand’s high-end, ready-to-wear collections, it is understood the couture division was his main focus.

He explored founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s obsessions, including astrological signs and flowers, with theatrical designs staged for the last two seasons at the Paris Opera house. His designs won favor with celebrities including Tilda Swinton, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

Delphine Bellini, chief executive officer of Schiaparelli, plans to increase the visibility of the ready-to-wear line, released in drops called Stories, through pop-up events this year. Among the house’s other plans is a collaboration with the Paris Opera on its 350th anniversary gala on May 8.

Guyon joined Schiaparelli from Valentino, where he helped to shape the couture and ready-to-wear collections under creative directors Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri. A graduate of the École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, he started his career at Charles Jourdan, Givenchy and Pierre Cardin.

The name of his replacement could not immediately be learned.