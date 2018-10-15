NEW DIGS: Schiaparelli will open a pop-up store at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on Oct. 18, marking the first time since its relaunch that the couture house will be available outside its salons in Paris.

The temporary store on the fourth floor will carry Story Number One, the brand’s new ready-to-wear collection dedicated to Man Ray, alongside its first handbag, The Secret. Bergdorf Goodman plans to celebrate the exclusive partnership with a dedicated window display, an online look book and the cover of BG Magazine’s Holiday Luxe Book.

“I can’t imagine another place more aligned with the spirit of Schiaparelli than Bergdorf Goodman,” said Linda Fargo, senior vice president, fashion office and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman.

“We are both utterly unique entities. We both believe deeply in beauty and excellence and the exquisite. We fully appreciate that we are their first home away from home, and that Schiaparelli is more than clothes…it’s an immersion in a place and a feeling. It’s not rushed. It’s personal and rare,” she added.

The window display on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 58th Street will be designed by David Hoey, senior director, visual presentation at Bergdorf Goodman, in collaboration with the Man Ray Trust, which is lending artwork featured in the collection for the occasion.

Inside the store, shocking pink accents will help guide customers to the pop-up shop, which will feature design elements such as watercolor paintings of Place Vendôme, a custom-designed birdcage and original framed artwork.

Relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012, the house had previously been dormant for almost 60 years.

“For this very first time outside place Vendôme, we could not dream of a better place than Bergdorf Goodman that used to carry Schiaparelli in the 1930s through the 1950s,” said Delphine Bellini, who was recently promoted to chief executive officer of Schiaparelli.

“We wanted Schiaparelli to travel to New York, to have 21 place Vendôme come to Fifth Avenue, to have our iconic maison housed in a legendary store whilst keeping the essence of Schiaparelli mixing art, fashion, elegance, sophistication and emotion,” she said.

Schiaparelli unveiled its debut “prêt-à-couture” collection for spring 2016.

The line was recently relaunched with Story Number One, which was unveiled at the brand’s newly expanded salon boutique on Place Vendôme during Paris Fashion Week. The house called on French chef Cédric Grolet to make a cake, and Tokyo-based Danish florist Nicolai Bergmann for boxed bouquets of hot pink flowers.

Bergdorf Goodman said it would continue to spotlight Schiaparelli with initiatives throughout the year for each new chapter of the Story collection.