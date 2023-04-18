EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry Signs With CAA

Daniel Roseberry has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation, WWD has learned exclusively.

The designer, who took the reins at Schiaparelli as artistic director in 2019, is behind a number of memorable cultural looks, including the red, white and blue ensemble Lady Gaga wore as she sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden: a gown and fitted jacket adorned with a large dove-of-peace brooch.

Roseberry has also dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama — who wore a crystal, lemon-colored silk dress to The Smithsonian’s American Portrait Gala — and Beyoncé, seen wearing Schiaparelli in her “Renaissance” album art and at a number of award shows, including during her historic music win at the Grammy Awards this year.

Bella Hadid, Adele, Zendaya, Regina King and Nicole Kidman have all worn notable looks by the designer. Hadid turned heads in Schiaparelli on the red steps of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, while Adele can be seen in his designs on stage in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during her Las Vegas residency. The singer also wore Schiaparelli for her Hyde Park performance in London.

Born in Plano, Texas, Roseberry moved to New York City to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology. He then joined Thom Browne, becoming a veteran at the label with more than a decade of experience at the company. He rose as its design director of men’s and women’s collections before heading Schiaparelli.

Roseberry’s Schiaparelli designs have been showcased at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, where his work, along with original sketches and video installations, were exhibited as part of “Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.”