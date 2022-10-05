×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Rachel Comey to Host ‘Invisible Seams’ Documentary Screening at SoHo Store

The film spotlights the stories of eight Asian patternmakers and seamstresses in New York City and sheds light on the dynamics of their work.

Invisible Seams, Garment District, New York, Fashion, Sewing, patternmaking, sewing
Film stills from "Invisible Seams," May 2022. Courtesy

“Invisible Seams,” a documentary filmed in New York City’s Garment District, is having a celebratory screening this Thursday. 

Rachel Comey’s SoHo team and store (located at 95 Crosby Street) will host the screening, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with drinks and conversations. 

The 17-minute film directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Jia Li (also of docushort “Spicy Village” and HBO show “Take Out” with Lisa Ling) showcases the talent of veteran seamstresses and patternmakers in the Garment District. Challenging a number of misconceptions and issues in fashion that still exist behind “Made in New York” fashion, the documentary sheds light on the stories of eight Asian women business owners, like Yaqi Sun of Atelier YQS and Nay Huang of One to 13 Studio, among others — who make up a vibrant garment workforce. 

Rachel Comey will be joined by director Jia Li, Inni Choi and Ai Qin Shi of Rachel Comey’s team, and Jodie Chan, and the film’s executive producer.

Chan said the night will be a chance to “celebrate everyone,” and furthermore, to highlight the issues at hand. In a past interview with WWD, she emphasized: “This is a human interest story, not an Asian story…Of course, I think this is just a small part of the industry, and there’s so many other people — Latina patternmakers, Indian embroiderers — whose stories should continue to be shared. In this moment, we felt it was very important to put this specific story together to celebrate these women who have done so much for the industry. They deserve this moment.”

Along with select screenings, the film has also been entered into film festivals, including the New York Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and SCAD Savannah Film Festival (of which it is part of the short documentary lineup). It is also available on Vimeo.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

