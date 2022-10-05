Rachel Comey to Host ‘Invisible Seams’ Documentary Screening at SoHo Store

“Invisible Seams,” a documentary filmed in New York City’s Garment District, is having a celebratory screening this Thursday.

Rachel Comey’s SoHo team and store (located at 95 Crosby Street) will host the screening, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with drinks and conversations.

The 17-minute film directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Jia Li (also of docushort “Spicy Village” and HBO show “Take Out” with Lisa Ling) showcases the talent of veteran seamstresses and patternmakers in the Garment District. Challenging a number of misconceptions and issues in fashion that still exist behind “Made in New York” fashion, the documentary sheds light on the stories of eight Asian women business owners, like Yaqi Sun of Atelier YQS and Nay Huang of One to 13 Studio, among others — who make up a vibrant garment workforce.

Rachel Comey will be joined by director Jia Li, Inni Choi and Ai Qin Shi of Rachel Comey’s team, and Jodie Chan, and the film’s executive producer.

Chan said the night will be a chance to “celebrate everyone,” and furthermore, to highlight the issues at hand. In a past interview with WWD, she emphasized: “This is a human interest story, not an Asian story…Of course, I think this is just a small part of the industry, and there’s so many other people — Latina patternmakers, Indian embroiderers — whose stories should continue to be shared. In this moment, we felt it was very important to put this specific story together to celebrate these women who have done so much for the industry. They deserve this moment.”

Along with select screenings, the film has also been entered into film festivals, including the New York Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and SCAD Savannah Film Festival (of which it is part of the short documentary lineup). It is also available on Vimeo.