×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Scotch & Soda Ushers in New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule Collection

The capsule features Bugs Bunny, "Good Vibes" and "That's All Folks" graphics on adult and children's sportswear.

A look from Scotch & Soda's Looney Tunes capsule collection.
A look from Scotch & Soda's Looney Tunes capsule collection. Courtesy shot.

Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for the launch of a capsule collection for spring. The capsule highlights the Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

Some looks from the Looney Tunes capsule.

The capsule features graphics and details, with gender-neutral styles for adults such as the varsity jacket showcasing Bugs Bunny on the front and back, finished with the letter S (for Scotch & Soda) and Looney Tunes’ iconic line, “That’s All Folks” on the chest. The capsule also includes printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters and accessories. “Good Vibes” is printed across a sweatshirt and T-shirt.

For girls, the capsule offers pieces in organic cotton, such as a sweat dress, sweatshirt and tie-dye T-shirt. Styles for boys include a short-sleeved shirt and an organic cotton T-shirt. In addition, the capsule features a gender-neutral hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Retail prices range from $58 for the skate-fit organic cotton T-shirt for children to $558 for the gender-neutral bomber jacket.

The line is available in Scotch & Soda’s stores and on scotch-soda.com, as well as through a selection of wholesalers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Scotch & Soda Welcomes New Year With Looney Tunes Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad