Scotch & Soda Teams With Veloretti on Co-Branded Bikes

The electric and city bikes are designed to complement the company's Amsterdam Proof rainwear collection.

Scotch & Soda x Veloretti
The bikes in the Scotch & Soda x Veloretti collaboration complement the clothing.

Scotch & Soda is embracing the popularity of cycling by partnering with fellow Amsterdam-based bike company, Veloretti, on a collection of electric and city bikes tied to the company’s rainwear capsule collection, Amsterdam Proof.

Veloretti has created six bikes for the collaboration that will be available for sale in 26 European countries. Designed for daily commuting, the bikes are made from solid aluminum with a powder-coated finish and feature both the Veloretti and Scotch & Soda logos. The limited-edition electric and city bikes will be available in a camouflage design with a green, yellow, brown and black palette also used in the Amsterdam Proof collection. The classic city bikes will be offered in Dutch green.

The electric bikes will retail for 2,699 euros, while the limited-edition city bikes will sell for 505 euros. The classic city bike will sell for 399 euros.

The Amsterdam Proof collection features unisex rainwear for adults and children and includes an oversize jacket with matching trousers, a poncho, bucket hat, body warmer and organic cotton hoodie. They sport graphics with messages such as “Good planets are hard to find” or “Our space on Earth,” and will be available on Scotch & Soda’s website as well as at its stores worldwide.

Stéphane Jaspar, Scotch & Soda’s chief marketing officer, said: “Amsterdam and bikes are simply inseparable. More than a mode of transportation, it’s a way of life in the city. We wanted to celebrate this together with Veloretti, who designs the sleekest and most stylish bikes in town, and bring joy to your daily commute here and abroad. With six different bikes in colors that match our latest ‘Amsterdam Proof’ rainwear collection, we will help you stay dry and smiling no matter the weather conditions this fall.”

Tom Wolters, Veloretti’s head of sales, added: “It was an easy decision to collaborate with Scotch & Soda. The look and feel of our Veloretti bikes match perfectly with the style of Scotch & Soda. This also goes for the idea to deliver a collection of limited-edition city and electric bikes in celebration of the launch of Amsterdam Proof. When riding your Veloretti, you want to look stylish too. The unisex rainwear capsule collection therefore makes perfect sense to combine when riding the Scotch & Soda x Veloretti bikes, rain or shine.”

The bikes can be ordered online through Nov. 15 or on site in Veloretti’s Amsterdam flagship.

