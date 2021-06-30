Scott Disick is venturing into the beauty world.

The reality TV star has joined prestige hair care brand In Common Beauty as a partner after being a longtime fan of the brand. In the role, Disick will be collaborating on content creation, product development and community engagement.

“Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves — from their daily grooming routines to the nontraditional products they use every day,” Disick said in a statement. “To meet this change, I wanted to partner with In Common. I’ve been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming.”

In Common Beauty launched in 2018 by Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, the hairstylists behind Los Angeles hair salon Nine Zero One Salon. They teamed with Luxury Brand partners — the brand incubator also behind brands like R+Co, Smith & Cult and IGK, among others — to launch the hair care brand. In Common offers hair care products formulated to hydrate, heal and repair.

According to the brand, Disick was tapped for his “entrepreneurial spirit, as well as [his] passion for self care, wellness and inclusivity.”

“In Common’s creativity and uniqueness, merged with Scott’s digital flair and eye for personal style, make this an exciting combination,” said Luxury Brand Partners chief executive officer, Tev Finger.

This is Disick’s first venture in the beauty world. He previously launched his apparel line, Talentless, in 2018, which offers athleisure styles. Disick also made regular appearances on the E! reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” during its 20-season run.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Jenner Is Eyeing the Swimwear Category

Kardashian Kloset to Open First Retail Store in Las Vegas

How Kim Kardashian Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire