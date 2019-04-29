Carbon38 has hired Scott Jameson as chief operating officer, overseeing operations, finance, retail and strategy.

The post is a new one for the e-commerce company that specializes in what it calls “performance fashion.” Jameson is based in Carbon38’s Culver City, Calif., headquarters and reports to Katie Warner Johnson, Carbon38 cofounder and chief executive officer. Carbon38 is one of several tech-centric activewear brands vying for market share in the increasingly crowded market with Outdoor Voices, Bandier and Fabletics among the others.

Most recently, Jameson served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer at The Collected Group, home of the Joie, Equipment and Current Elliot labels. After Jameson exited the company in November, The Collected Group’s ceo James Miller took on Jameson’s former responsibilities, according to a company spokeswoman.

Jameson said he aims to bring “some process and structure” to Carbon38, as in listing the 10 biggest initiatives that are going on in the company and building the working teams, meeting and documents among other things. “We have so much data and information that we’ve gathered from Day One in this company. We’re spending a lot of time culling that information to really try to understand the customer better to segment them in certain ways and to try to customize the experience for them online,” he said.

As part of its ongoing strategy to invest in start-ups, Foot Locker invested $15 million in Carbon38 last year, Jameson said. Foot Locker, though, is not selling any of Carbon38’s merchandise. “It’s more of the back-end, operational support. That’s where we’re getting the financial support but the brands live in completely different spaces, [there are] different customers. We are not blending the two brands together in any way,” Jameson said.

Foot Locker has taken a more tech-heavy track as of late. In February, the company invested $12.5 million in Launch Kids Inc., a children’s apparel and footwear company that does business as Rockets of Awesome. As part of the strategic partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker will create exclusive Rockets of Awesome shop-in-shop destinations and will be the largest retailer of Rockets of Awesome products in the U.S. Rockets of Awesome merchandise will also be available on kidsfootlocker.com. In January, Foot Locker took a $3 million minority stake in Super Heroic, an innovative, tactical play and entertainment company.

At its annual meeting last month, Foot Locker unveiled its plan for an incubator called Greenhouse. The three-tiered operation reportedly will entail collaborations, concepts and a think tank, which are designed to strengthen business in various directions. The first Greenhouse project will launch later this summer or in the early fall, according to Foot Locker’s vice president of communications and events Tracy Royal.