Sculptresse wants to showcase the breadth of its collection, which is why it has launched a campaign called “The Fit. The Form. The Feeling.” It features models Precious Lee, Riley Ticotin and Jourdan Jerome wearing everyday lingerie basics and more fashion-forward options. The line, which was launched in 2013 from the designers behind Panache, ranges from 34 to 46 band size and D through K cups.

Sculptresse also worked with influencers on videos to be featured on social media platforms. Georgina Home of Fuller Figure Bust, Charli Russon of Curvy Girl Thin and journalist and author Bryony Gordon are filmed speaking about how they feel when they wear the brand in order to underscore that its assortment is functional and sexy.

“This is a way for us to champion women of all shapes on how a gorgeous bra that fits can give her confidence and power,” said Anna Shnir, sales manager at Panache and Sculptresse. “These amazing images combined with social influencers speaking openly and honestly about their experience with lingerie is a great way to start the discussion — lingerie comes in all sizes, and it can both be pretty and functional at the same time.”