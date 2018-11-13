Ryan Seacrest is making the jump to Amazon — at least for his skin-care line.

The television personality and entrepreneur will begin selling his direct-to-consumer brand, Polished by Dr. Lancer, on Amazon’s Luxury Beauty vertical.

Polished is a collaboration between Seacrest and celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, who has worked with Victoria Beckham, the Kardashians and others. It launched in 2017, but has only been available on the brand’s own e-commerce site.

“We brought Polished by Dr. Lancer to market so that men everywhere could experience a little bit of Dr. Lancer’s skin-care genius for themselves,” said Seacrest. “Our new relationship with Amazon marks an important milestone for the brand and will provide easy access to this great product.”

The product offering includes a microscrub for $35, a dual cleanse and shave for $20, a sunscreen for $35, an antiaging serum for $55, a lip-care sunscreen for $10 and a four-piece travel kit for $48.

Other brands on the Amazon Luxury Beauty site include L’Occitane, Calvin Klein, The Art of Shaving, Elizabeth Arden and dozens more.