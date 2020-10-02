Sean John is setting out to do its part to support human rights for Black people.

The men’s brand, founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs and now owned by Global Brands Group, will partner with select organizations to donate 100 percent of Sean John’s net profits to programs and organizations that promote education, voter participation and grassroots empowerment as well as promote career leadership and entrepreneurship within the Black community.

“In this period of great change, Global Brands Group is committed to being a leader in social responsibility to help create a more just and sustainable world for our people, communities and partners,” said Rick Darling, chief executive officer of GBG. “By collaborating across our business, we’re better able to have a positive impact within our industry and our world, and we’re very pleased to be working alongside Sean John on these new initiatives that will directly support the Black community.”

On Oct. 1, Sean John officially launched an updated online platform which included the relaunch of the company’s Vote or Die “Vote for…” digital campaign intended to drive customers to vote while also highlighting issues related to education, human rights, economics and more. Additionally, the brand will release videos and visuals to urge people to register to vote. To support the launch, a capsule collection of two new Vote or Die T-shirts will be available for purchase.

The Vote or Die “Vote for…” campaign was launched in 2004 as a way to encourage young people to vote. Sean John’s focus is intended to highlight stories of everyday men and women who feel they have been impacted by injustice in America.

The brand partnered with Ro New York, a branding agency, to design and produce print and digital visuals to support the campaign. Sean John also tapped Ouigi Theodore, founder of The Brooklyn Circus, to art-direct and shoot the campaign, which features Desiree Barnes, a former press aide to President Obama, whose impromptu speech following the looting in New York City this summer went viral.

In addition to supporting voter education and participation, Sean John and GBG plan to partner with corporate and education-based affiliates to create scholarships and will continue their relationships with community organizations such as the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Mourning Family Foundation and Figure Skating in Harlem. They will also create an executive advisory board to guide and direct funding to Black professionals and entrepreneurs.