Jeffrey Tweedy, president and chief executive officer of Sean Jean, will be honored as a “fashion master” by the Black Fashion World Foundation at an event next month.

The foundation will celebrate Tweedy’s career and accomplishments when it launches a program called Gleaning From the Masters on Feb. 15 at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York.

At the event, Tweedy, who has headed Sean John nearly the entire time since it was created by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 1998, will speak on his rise from being a stock boy for a tailor in Washington, D.C., to becoming ceo of a globally recognized company with revenues exceeding $525 million annually.

The Black Fashion World Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was established to help eliminate the barriers that often stymie black fashion entrepreneurs, especially those in the fashion, retail and marketing fields.