JACKET REQUIRED: Belstaff’s new creative director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore is making his debut with a capsule collection of jackets and outerwear that will be sold exclusively at Belstaff stores starting Oct. 16. The six-piece collection features four jackets, a vest and a coat, in addition to knits, scarves and jersey pieces.

The capsule is called “Introducing,” and is meant to draw on the brand’s performance outerwear heritage and offer a sense of Lehnhardt-Moore’s direction for the brand.

“I have dedicated a lot of time exploring our incredible archives. The brand has real functionality and design innovation at its core and there are so many iconic designs that still feel relevant. This capsule collection allows me to revisit some of our famous silhouettes and honor them, but through a modern lens,” said Lehnhardt-Moore.

Pieces include the Journey Jacket, which takes its inspiration from the fabric of panniers and travel bags of the late Fifties. It is made from densely woven cotton canvas, with hand-waxed bridle leather binding.

The Cooper Jacket has been done in leather and is meant to recall the Belstaff scooter jackets of the late Fifties. It features a point collar and is lined in an archival plaid. The Trail Jacket has been cut from waxed cotton and has a detachable merino wool shearling collar.

The double-breasted, three-quarter length Garrison Coat was inspired by Belstaff’s Thirties military storm coats and has been made from cotton and linen. Outerwear prices start at $475, while the entry price for Belstaff waxed cotton jackets is $395.

Lehnhardt-Moore joined Belstaff in June, having held creative leadership positions at Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Bamford. He also led MA Men’s Wear and Women’s Wear programs at art and design universities in the U.K. and the U.S.

His appointment came in the wake of Belstaff’s sale to Ineos, whose owner Jim Ratcliffe was named the richest man in Britain in The Sunday Times of London’s annual rich list.